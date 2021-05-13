Professors with plagiarized thesis can no longer teach at Police Academy

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, declared on Thursday, during a press conference at Victoria Palace, that the legislative modifications for the next period forbid professors with the Alexandru Ioan Cuza Police Academy to continue teaching at this higher education institution in the event that their PhD thesis is proven to be plagiarized.

At the same time, the Minister said, the Government approved, through a decision, to reorganize the Alexandru Ioan Cuza Police Academy, where several leadership positions will be sized down, among which 4 dean positions, reports agerpres.