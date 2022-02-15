Proprietatea Fund: It's very important Hidroelectrica listing be done on international market

The listing of Hidroelectrica should be done on an international market, besides the listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), given the model of companies Romgaz and Electrica, said on Tuesday Daniel Naftali, Deputy Portfolio Manager of the Proprietatea Fund.

"We believe that it's very important that, besides listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the Hidroelectrica listing be done on an international market as well, given the model of companies Romgaz and Electrica. We believe the listing of Hidroelectrica will accelerate the transition of the capital market of Romania to an emerging market, which has the gift of attracting investors to the capital market in Romania in a Romanian company," Daniel Naftali mentioned, at the videoconference "Investors' Forum".

He emphasized that there are "constructive" discussions with representatives of the majority shareholder to have a listing with Proprietatea Fund shares.

In his opinion, in order to accelerate the transition of the capital market in Romania from "the status of frontier market to the status of emerging market new issuers are needed."

"We have militated for the abolition of Law 173, that law approved by Parliament during the pandemic that forbid the state from selling participations, even minority ones in state companies, blocking the listing of state companies, either through capital increases, or through an offer done by the Romanian state. This Law 173 still produces effects. At the same time, there is in the National Plan for Recovery and Resilience that obligation assumed by the Romanian state to list at least 15% of Hidroelectrica capital on the capital market by July 30, next year. Hidroelectrica is in a sector with a bright future, in which its activity is central in the transition to the green economy. A unique asset ultimately, through the fact that Hidroelectrica produces currently 100% renewable energy," the Proprietatea Fund manager also said, Agerpres informs.