Protest in Bucharest/ 24,000 people in Victoriei Square; 11 people - medical attention

Georgian Enache, the spokesperson of the Romanian Gendarmerie, said on Saturday evening that the fences in front of the Government were moved because there was a need to resize the space, as in Victoria Square, according to estimates, there were 24,000 people.

"We did not want any incidents to occur and we created the necessary space," explained Georgian Enache.The fences will not be moved anymore, because they have already reached the sidewalk in front of the Government.The number of law enforcement increased as the number of protesters increased.Georgian Enache urged the citizens to be vigilant and to report any possible incident to law enforcement.ISU representatives informed that 11 people in the square needed medical attention due to the high temperature."We call for calm, we ask the participants to pay attention around them and to signal to the gendarmes any violations of the law. Do not engage in conflicts!" was the message of the law enforcement conveyed on Saturday night.