Protest in University Square against gov't and supporting former DNA head Kovesi

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
protest piata universitatii

Some hundred persons protested on Saturday evening in the University Square against the ruling coalition and in support of former National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) chief Laura Codruta Kovesi according to Agerpres.


Most protesters were on the sidewalk and in the park in front of the National Theatre. They chanted "Thieves!," "Resign!," "Justice, not corruption," "10 August," "PSD, the red plague," "Romania, wake up!." Furthermore, the participants in the protest displayed placards with messages such as "All for justice" or "Codruta, don't forget, the street is on your side."

The protesters also waved tricolour flags and a big EU flag was unfolded on the pavement.

Traffic in the area was normal and Gendarmerie teams were present on site.

