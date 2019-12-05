Protest with basins in front of Bucharest City Hall, for lack of hot water and heat

Over 50 people rallied on Thursday in front of Bucharest City Hall to protest in relation to the issues regarding the lack of hot water and heat in some areas of Bucharest.

"We are here with bowls because the district heating system in Bucharest has some very big problems at the moment, the pipes are sifted, 50-60 years old, they should have been changed 30 years ago and at the present time they cannot carry the thermal agent anymore - it either does not reach us, or the radiators are lukewarm. What will happen in the winter when there will be -10 degrees? The system will probably collapse," said the organizer of the action, Ruxandra Burcescu.

She said that it is not a protest, but a flashmob, and the wash basin she brought is over 30 years old and was also present through the times during communism, when there were also issues with the hot water and heat.

"At one point I didn't have any hot water and heat myself and this problem lasted for some time and I said - why is nobody doing anything in this regard and I started to do some research, I saw how serious the problems are and I concluded we should get the attention of the City Hall, somehow. The problem is I live close to Marie Curie Hospital and they didn't have any hot water and heat either... A hospital, where there are sick children, not to have hot water and heat....From what I understood, 'Give Life' volunteered to give them a boiler to warm up," said Ruxandra Burcescu.

The people rallied in front of Bucharest City Hall drummed the wash basins and chanted slogans such as "We want heat, not just on the bill", "Hot water and heat, not a schedule like under dictatorship."