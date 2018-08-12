Protester, at Military Prosecutor's Office: I raised my hands, they hit me in the head; I somewhat agree with the Gendarmerie

Several people showed up on Monday at the Bucharest Military Prosecutor's Office, in order to file complaints concerning the way the Gendarmerie intervened during diaspora's protest, on Friday, in Victoriei Square.

One of the protesters, Radu Florin Nicusor, told journalists about how the Gendarmerie intervention unfolded."I was at the protest Friday night, in the side of the square where rocks were not thrown. When the order came to evacuate the square, everyone fled. The gendarmerie barrier came, I chose to not move, because I was not a threat to anyone. I raised my hands, turned around and put my hands behind my head. When the Gendarmerie barrier came, they hit me in the head, shoulder and arm. They wanted to admit me to Floreasca, but I refused. I got a medical file (...) I manifested peacefully. We want something to change in this country. I considered that that's the way something could change (...) I somewhat agree with the Gendarmerie, because, after I passed the barrier, a gendarme helped me reach the ambulance and I saw bits of sidewalk, torn up and thrown, large rocks. To be honest, I would have done the same thing when the evacuation order came (...) I have a head wound. I had no reason to fight back. I, indeed, cursed the gendarmes", said Radu Florin Nicusor.He said that he was present at other protests as well, but the intervention of the gendarmes on Friday night seemed "brutal".Military Prosecutors have moved ex officio and opened a criminal case into the law enforcement intervention and the violent incidents that occurred at the rally Friday evening in Victoriei Square.The head prosecutor of the Military Prosecutor's Office, attached to the Bucharest Military Court, Ionel Corbu, declared on Monday that until this point there were 30 complaints that were filed by people that suffered, as a result of the gendarmes' intervention in Victoriei Square.