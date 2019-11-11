Provisional results after counting 18,744 stations nationwide: Iohannis-36.66%; Dancila-23.80%; Barna-13.99%

The provisional results after counting the ballots cast in 18,744 polling stations nationwide in Sunday's presidential election place Klaus Iohannis, backed by the National Liberal Party (PNL), in first place, with 36.66%.

According to the data provided by the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), out of the 8,543,297 valid votes cast, the PNL candidate garnered 3,131,591.Second is Viorica Dancila (PSD) - 23.80% (2,033,106 votes), then Dan Barna (USR PLUS) - 13.99% (1,195,475 votes), Mircea Diaconu (UN OM Alliance) - 9.26% (790,685 votes), Theodor Paleologu (PMP) - 5.66% (483,870 votes).