 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Provisional results after counting 18,744 stations nationwide: Iohannis-36.66%; Dancila-23.80%; Barna-13.99%

AEP
AEP Autoritatea Electorala Permanenta

The provisional results after counting the ballots cast in 18,744 polling stations nationwide in Sunday's presidential election place Klaus Iohannis, backed by the National Liberal Party (PNL), in first place, with 36.66%. 

According to the data provided by the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), out of the 8,543,297 valid votes cast, the PNL candidate garnered 3,131,591. 

Second is Viorica Dancila (PSD) - 23.80% (2,033,106 votes), then Dan Barna (USR PLUS) - 13.99% (1,195,475 votes), Mircea Diaconu (UN OM Alliance) - 9.26% (790,685 votes), Theodor Paleologu (PMP) - 5.66% (483,870 votes).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.