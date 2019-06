The extraordinary congress of the Social Democrat Party (PSD) has modified, on Saturday, unanimously, the statute of the party, following which the chair of the party is to be elected by congress.

The modifications establish the following: the party's chair is elected by congress, in accordance with the law; the party's congress designates the candidate supported by the PSD for the position of President of Romania; the PSD chair is elected or revoked, through secret ballot, by the PSD congress.