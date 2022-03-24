PSD: Our ministers' priority, to apply fast state aid measures allowed by EC

The priority of Social Democratic Party (PSD) ministers is to apply "as soon as possible" the state aid measures allowed by the European Commission for companies in difficulty, according to a party press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

"PSD welcomes the European Commission's decision to adopt a temporary crisis framework that allows member states to extend state aid / compensation for damage suffered by companies in the current 'exceptional circumstances we live.' The efforts and the calls made by PSD in this regard are thus materialised: the request of the Minister of Finance, Adrian Caciu, on March 15, at ECOFIN, and that of the PSD Chairman, Marcel Ciolacu, in the discussion on February 28 with the President of the National Council of Austria," the release reads.PSD added that under the new framework allowed by the European Commission, EU member states can provide support to companies affected by the current crisis, sanctions and counter-sanctions, ensure that they have sufficient liquidity and compensate them for additional costs. incurred as a result of high gas and electricity prices."Aid of up to 400,000 euro can be introduced immediately for each affected company. Russia-controlled entities to which sanctions have been imposed will be excluded from this support mechanism. Through its ministers, PSD will make efforts to apply these facilities announced by the European Commission without delay. Things that are vital for Romania are maintaining economic stability and reducing inflation. All possible resources must be used to achieve these strategic objectives," the Social Democrats stressed.