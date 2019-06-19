PSD: Rejecting Austerity Alliance's motion enables Gov't to continue investments, income increases

The Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) welcomes the vote that rejected the third censure motion against the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, saying that "it confirms that the Government enjoys stable parliamentary support" which will allow the continuation of fulfilling the promises made to the electorate in December 2016, reads a press release issued for AGERPRES on Tuesday.

"It was a vote for stability and continuity. At the same time, this vote sanctioned the Opposition's lack of alternative and the economic adventure proposed by some of the representatives of the parties that signed the motion. Luckily for Romanians, the attempt of the Austerity Alliance to push Romania into economic and social chaos has failed. The motion has not even gathered the vote of all parliamentarians from this Austerity Alliance, which demonstrates that they have not even really wanted to come to power and have staged a cheap show to fool their own voters," the PSD release reads.At the same time, the Social-Democrats say, the "clear vote" by which the censure motion was rejected shows the unity within the party and the good cooperation with the coalition partners."PSD will wisely use the chance, reconfirmed today, to continue the achievement of the governing program. Although important steps have been made regarding the increase in citizens' income and in terms of economic developments, PSD believes that there are still Romanians who have not felt the benefits of the economic growth. The social problems of these citizens will represent the Government's priority for the period remaining until the end of this legislative term," the press release says.PSD also shows that the Government will be able to carry out the investment programs and EU funded projects that have been prepared for this year and which will have an important role to play in the economic development and in supporting the future increases in pensions and salaries set out in the governing program.