PSD requests Government to quickly and legally clarify situation of TMK Artrom company in Slatina

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, requested the Government to "quickly" clarify the situation of the TMK Artrom company in southern Slatina, where employees are not paid, and production is stagnating.

"International sanctions against Russia are absolutely necessary. Cutting off money sources for Putin's oligarchs is mandatory. No RON, no Euro should finance Putin's war! Yet no European country has sanctioned the employees of manufacturing companies that have representation in several states, such as, for example, the 2,500 Romanian employees of TMK Artrom in Slatina, for whom no solution was found for more than 2 weeks," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

He added that employees from the factory in Slatina are not being paid, production stagnates and all contracts that important companies rely on from the Romanian industry have become "a large question mark".

"I am requesting the Government to legally and quickly clarify the situation of the TMK Artrom company in the County of Olt. I repeat: the Romanian workers should not be the ones punished, but the possible money flow from Putin's inner circle should be stopped. For Romania, the Romanian people and jobs are important, as well as the Romanian economy's further functioning. Moreso, approving an emergency ordinance from the Executive's side for resolving the TMK situation would also clarify other similar cases," the PSD leader said, Agerpres informs.