PSD's CExN meets at Palace of Parliament; reshuffle - on agenda

The Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) National Executive Committee (CExN) is meeting on Monday at 12:00 hrs at the Palace of Parliament.

According to the PSD leader, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, in the CExN meeting will be decided the formula of the government reshuffle."We have carried out the assessment of the ministers this week. We have not finished this evaluation. On Monday, in the National Executive Committee, we will talk about a reshuffle. We have carried out the assessment eight ministries. After presenting this assessment in CEx, we will decide together what ministers are reshuffled and what ministers are not, of course, at the Prime Minister's proposal," Dancila said on Saturday in Calarasi.The prime minister did not say what ministers were aimed by the reshuffle, nor their number, specifying that the decision will be a political one."I will continue the assessment, I cannot tell you a number of ministries, maybe there are ministries where colleagues say there is no need for reshuffle, I will propose, but the decision will be political," said Viorica Dancila.