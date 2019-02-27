PSD's Dragnea assures Zaev of Romania's support in European aspiration's of North Macedonia

Speaker of the Deputies Chamber Liviu Dragnea on Thursday will meet Zoran Zaev, the President of the Government of the Republic of North Macedonia, on which occasion he assured the Macedonian official about Romania's support for North Macedonia's European aspirations, while emphasizing the importance that our country grants to the EU's enlargement to include the Western Balkans.

Bilateral discussions took place in the context of the adoption by the Deputies' Chamber of the Law on the ratification of the Republic of North Macedonia's Accession protocol with the North Atlantic Treaty organisation, informed a release of the Deputies' Chamber."The meeting between the two officials is part of the increasing bilateral contacts in the latest while, in the context in which Romania holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union and also due to North Macedonia's accession process with the Euro-Atlantic space. The Speaker of the Deputies' Chamber assured the Macedonian side of Romania's firm support in respect to the European aspirations of North Macedonia, with an emphasis on the importance that our country grants to EU's enlargement to include the Western Balkans. Thus, the President of the Government of North Macedonia voiced his trust in the advancement of this country's EU accession process, after the progresses recorded," specified the press release of the Deputies' Chamber.At the same time, Liviu Dragnea specified that the NATO accession invitation represents a historic moment, as it reconfirms our country's readiness to collaborate both during the accession negotiations and after their conclusion.The agenda of the discussion also included the cultural minorities topic, as the Aromanian community in North Macedonia and the Macedonian on our country territory, have the capacity of contributing of a significant manner to the strengthening and expansion of the bilateral relations, especially in the economic and trade fields.The Macedonia delegation included Bujar Osmani, the Deputy President of the Government of the Republic of North Macedonia for European Affairs, Andrej Zernovski, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Gabriel Atanasov, Ambassador of the North Macedonia Republic in Romania. On behalf of Romania there participated in the meeting also Venera Popescu, the representative of the Macedonian minority and Viorel Stanila, the Romanian Ambassador to Skopje.