PSD's Dragnea: Maior was in Romania, party disturbances emerged

PSD President Liviu Dragnea said on Sunday evening that Romania's ambassador to the US, George Maior believes he is still the director of the SRI and "has meetings" including with PSD members, mentioning he is remarking a coincidence between Maior's presence in the country and the appearance of some "party disturbances".

"Mr. Maior still thinks that he is the SRI director. He continues to have political meetings with PSD members or not PSD members. Someone told me to see if this would confirm or not, but it is such a coincidence. He was this period in Romania and there were some disturbances in the party. We are just remarking a coincidence," Liviu Dragnea told Antena 3.He said his recall from the post of ambassador is being discussed in the ruling coalition, arguing that there is no disagreement on this issue."I see no disagreements, on the contrary. I know he was called to be heard in the foreign policy committee, to see what he does in the United States and what he gets involved in. (...) There is a recall procedure for ambassadors which the Government can start. The standard procedure is the foreign minister - the prime minister - the president, the same as in the case of nomination", Dragnea also said.The PSD leader also said he hoped the Government would start this procedure, saying that President Iohannis "will defend" Maior.Dragnea also said that Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu could be more firm in this issue.Asked if he trusts Melescanu, Dragnea replied: "So far, yes. I think he could be a bit firmer. He is a man of rare elegance. But we are in wartime, and now we are at the maximum intensity of this fight, which is brought to near paroxysm. These are the last moves of this hydra, they are willing to do anything for this government to break."