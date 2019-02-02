 
     
PSD's Dragnea on Development, Transport ministers appointment:Wait a little bit, maybe president Iohannis says something

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Liviu Dragnea cex psd

The leader of the major ruling Social Democrat Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea on Sunday said that the coalition's representatives are waiting a little bit with the proposals for the Development and Transport ministries, specifying that the president must explain why he doesn't want the nominees Lia Olguta Vasilescu and Mircea Draghici.

"Our decision is to wait a little bit. Let's see whether Mr. President Klaus Werner Iohannis says something to us, why he didn't want, why he doesn't want them. Maybe he also answers why he is blocking (the appointment, ed. n.) of some ambassadors," Dragnea said in a press conference, adding that the president has welcomed the ambassador of the State of Israel considering that Romania has no diplomatic representative in Israel for many years.

