PSD's Dragnea: We'll not tolerate anyone being above the law, the Constitution

National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea said on Monday that the impeachment of President Klaus Iohannis is not a subject to be discussed in the party for the time being, adding that the Social Democrats will not tolerate anyone, no matter who that person is, being above the law or the Constitution.

"I want to make a statement: there is no ruling of the Constitutional Court (CCR) yet, just a statement. When the decision of the CCR, which includes the text and the arguments, is published in the Official Journal, then we will wait and see what the President does and we will decide and act accordingly. What I can tell you in all seriousness is that we will not tolerate anyone, no matter who they are, being above the law or above the Constitution. Except for these ideas put forth by our colleagues [about the President being suspended form office] that we have not discussed inside the party so far and we have no reason to do so before the court's ruling - I have seen many other unhelpful nonsense in the public space. For example, Mr. Ciolos's naive idea of calling a referendum to discuss a ruling of the CCR. I saw another party leader, the denunciator on duty, who was that the Court's decisions are not opposable to the President of Romania. What seems to me very serious is that there is a conclusion that these people have an attitude as if they supported the idea of dictatorship in Romania," Dragnea said at Parliament Palace.

He added that when you argue that some decisions of the Constitutional Court, an institution that is "one of the fundamental pillars of the rule of law," should not be respected then "surely democracy bothers you."

Dragnea mentioned that if the president invites parties to consultations following the CCR ruling, he does not see reasons to refuse.