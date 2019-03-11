PSD's Liviu Dragnea: 'Budget was very well made; we cannot amend it at the whim of a single man'

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea stated on Monday that the budget was "very well made" and it cannot be amended "at the whim of a single man, coincidentally, happens to be Romania's President."

Read also: PSD's Liviu Dragnea: 'I, too, support the magistrates with all my strengths'

When asked if the budget will be amended after being sent back by President Klaus Iohannis to Parliament, Liviu Dragnea said: "No. It was very well made and we cannot amend it at the whim of a single man, who, coincidentally, happens to be Romania's President."

In respect to the warnings of the Fiscal Council that the budget deficit would reach 3.5 percent of the GDP, Dragnea stated that he regards these signals "with maturity and responsibility."

"The Fiscal Council always warned us certain things were about to happened and in the end they didn't. The reality has proven that what we included in the governing programme and in the budget draft has come true," Liviu Dragnea added after the meeting of the PSD's National Standing Bureau.

AGERPRES .