PSD says EU certified two rapid tests for antibodies;Orban says tests are not accurate

"While Ludovic Orban tells us that rapid tests for antibodies won't be performed because they are not accurate, the European Union has certified two such tests, and the U.S. has just approved one. One by one, the governments are beginning to implement antibody tests through survey to determine the percentage of population that has already been infected and immunized. This way, the measures to relax the restrictions and restart the economy can be properly calibrated. Such surveys were conducted or are ongoing in states such as the U.S., Germany, Austria, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, the UK, Australia, India, Jordan," shows a message posted on Facebook on Wednesday.The Social-Democrats also added that all this time "Romania remains blind in the fight with COVID-19.""We are laggards in Europe in terms of the number of implemented tests, and half of country's testing capacity is not used! Why? Because a lot of tests mean many confirmations! Namely, a Government incapable to manage the crisis and control the virus transmission and which leaves all the hardship on the citizens who are forced to stay in the house," the message reads.