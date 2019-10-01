PSD to make two proposals for European Commissioner position: Dan Nica, Gabriela Ciot

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will make two proposals for the position of European Commissioner, Social-Democratic sources told AGERPRES on Tuesday.

According to them, the proposals will be Dan Nica and Gabriela Ciot, voted by the National Executive Committee of the PSD, convened on Tuesday at the Parliament Palace.

Initially, Dan Nica was the only proposal of the Social-Democrats, but the PSD leadership decided to come up with a backup option, following a telephone discussion that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila allegedly had with the President-elect of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who would like a woman European Commissioner.

The two new proposals come after the European Parliament's Legal Affairs Committee (JURI) on Monday rejected Rovana Plumb's candidacy for European Commissioner for Transport.