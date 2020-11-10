PSD votes for reopening markets while Liberals abstain from voting

Social Democratic Party (PSD) First Vice Chairman Sorin Grindeanu said on Tuesday that the Liberals abstained from voting in Parliament on the amendment to reopen markets because they do not care about Romanians, according to AGERPRES.

"The Orban Government's image of powerlessness! The incompetence of some puny people generates the suffering of some Romanians who fight daily for survival. How can you be careless and cold? You cannot! PSD voted in Parliament today to reopen the markets. The Liberals abstained. This proves that they can't, don't know, don't care. The mockery must be sanctioned," Grindeanu wrote on Facebook.

The Chamber of Deputies adopted, on Tuesday, the PSD amendment according to which, during the state of alert, the agri-food markets in closed spaces, fairs, funfairs, mixed and peasant markets, the flea markets will be able to continue their activity, with the observance of social distancing and health protection measures.

The amendment, initiated by Marcel Ciolacu and Daniel Zamfir, was introduced in the draft for the approval of the Government Emergency Ordinance no. 78/2019 on amending some normative acts and establishing some measures in the field of agriculture, as well as for approving some fiscal-budgetary measures, which was adopted by 173 votes 'in favor', one 'against' and 93 abstentions.

"Throughout the state of alert, indoor agri-food markets, fairs, funfairs, mixed and peasant markets, flea markets, as defined according to Article 7 paragraph (1) of Government Decision No. 348/2004 on trade with products and market services in some public areas, with subsequent amendments and completions, will be able to continue their activity, with the observance of the restrictions regarding the social distancing and the sanitary protection measures," stipulates the adopted text.