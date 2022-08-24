PSD won't lose presidential election, I won't make other party leaders' mistakes (Marcel Ciolacu)

Social Democratic Party (co-ruling PSD) president Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday evening at the private TV broadcaster Antena3 that his party will not lose the upcoming presidential elections, and the candidate will be chosen through internal elections, without excluding the inclusion on the list of personalities from outside the party.

"There is no longer the custom in the Social Democratic Party that the president of the party is automatically also the candidate for the Presidency. I'd like to clarify my colleagues, to have an even greater openness, if we have a personality that is not in the party, to be able to run in internal elections within the party. There will be elections, we will change the statute, and here I agreed with my colleagues, there will be elections for the candidate in every organization. There may be more personalities. I will not make the mistakes that the other presidents of the PSD have made. Four times, the PSD has lost this election. PSD will not lose these elections anymore, we will get out of that logic that led to the loss of the elections," Ciolacu said.

Regarding the takeover of the premiership next year, Marcel Ciolacu gave assurances that the rotation will occur and that PSD will have the position of prime minister.

"Certainly, next year, according to the protocol, there will be the rotation of the prime ministers and the Social Democratic Party will have the position of prime minister. If my colleagues decide that I'm the right person to be prime minister - I really don't wish to break what I've built inside the party - I'm going to go prime minister. Hence this correct functioning, as politicians, between me and Nicu Ciuca (current PM, ed. n.), because we change all the information," the social-democratic leader said.

Ciolacu added that work is already being done on the governmental programme that will be proposed once the leadership of the executive is taken over by PSD, which includes both social and economic packages.

"We are preparing a "Support for Romania 2" programme, right, as it is, we go next with it and present it to our colleagues in the coalition and see what they decide. Priority one at the moment is to overcome the problem with energy. From that moment on, we can build budgets. I am firmly convinced that we must come up with social and economic packages in the coming period, for people to overcome this winter. We need to have a clear projection on next year's budget, we have to fit into the deficit left by those on Facebook (in reference to former governments, ed. n.). There are many challenges, they are complex, but you will see that we will emerge victorious from all this confrontation," the PSD president said.

AGERPRES