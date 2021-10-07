PSD's Ciolacu argued in favour of early elections, once fourth pandemic wave subsides

The only way out of the political crisis is to hold early elections after the fourth pandemic wave subsides, but this requires a majority and the agreement of President Klaus Iohannis, Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Marcel Ciolacu told private broadcaster B1 TV on Wednesday evening.

"From our point of view, at this moment, we have nothing to do but return to the people, to the vote of the Romanians, who will decide who should lead Romania in the next period. (...) Majorities decide in a democracy. A majority has decided, with 281 votes, for Mr Citu [former prime minister, ed.n.] to go home. That's the way it is in a democracy. The majorities are the ones that get to decide what to do from now on. If we want to enter a political babel, with disguised proposals, for Citu to become [PM, ed. n.], with a masquerade, while the Romanians have a completely different agenda, Mr. Iohannis decides, because it is his duty. We came up with a very clear proposal, and we saw that it was also embraced by AUR [the Alliance for the Union of Romanians], but it is not enough to create a majority. To invest a government of specialists for a limited period, to have an agreement, when we have a majority, including with the President of Romania, who should assume this, so that after this forth wave subsides, we organize early elections. (...) Until the consultations, such a majority that wants early elections might take form," said Marcel Ciolacu.

"From my point of view, this coalition could no longer function. This coalition was not united by a political program or a coherent government program, anticipating what is happening in the economy and in health. It was an agreement on money, over ministries, on relatives put in office, everything they promised would change in the government act," Ciolacu claimed.

"I am glad that the PSD motion passed, which did not hide the truth, that USR PLUS [Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party] also ruled side by side these eight months, nine months, with PNL [the National Liberal party]. I am glad that this motion passed with their help, too. I am not necessarily happy for people in PSD or for me, personally, I am glad for Romanians. If we look at the numbers, the fact that it has come to a 72 percent distrust of Romanians in the current government (...) we are dealing with a failed state. The big problem is that this failed state has been ruled by Klaus Iohannis for seven years. This coalition is also an invention of Klaus Iohannis, it is his government. And here we are in this situation, with four crises, a pandemic, health crisis, which obviously generated an economic crisis, accentuated by an incompetent government, and the pandemic crisis as well, without taking measures in time. We are dealing with a government that intervenes in haste, when Romanians have nothing left to do, as is the case now with the fourth wave. We also found ourselves in a social crisis and we also have a political crisis," said Ciolacu.

He concluded that, at this moment, the most stable political force in Romania is PSD.