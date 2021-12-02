PSD's Ciolacu: It is out of the question for me to ever support compulsory vaccination

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD),Marcel Ciolacu, said on Wednesday evening that vaccination against COVID-19 should not be compulsory, agerpres reports.

"It is out of the question for me to ever support compulsory vaccination. (...) Follow like this, from my political activity, when I said something and I broke my word. The President of the [European] Commission has the right to an opinion. I lived under communism. Everything was imposed. I still believe that vaccination should not be compulsory. It is everyone's right to decide," Ciolacu told private broadcaster Romania TV.

He said he is vaccinated against COVID-19 with three doses and called for restrictions on those who are not vaccinated."I've been inoculated three times. I check every night to see if I have scales, tails or longer fingers. No, it hasn't happened. I'm just as healthy. The one who doesn't get vaccinated should really respect my right to life. He will have more things to respect than I, who was vaccinated," Ciolacu added.He opined that the "feeding" of vaccination-related subjects has put Romania in a position to count 500 deaths caused by COVID-19 per day."Will we become serious people?", the PSD leader went on to say.The Social Democrat leader expressed hope that "those who have been responsible in the Ministry of Health so far will be held accountable for deaths that were due to incompetence."European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that there was a need for a debate on the appropriateness of compulsory vaccination against COVID-19.