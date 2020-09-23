 
     
PSD's Ciolacu: People, determined to go vote, it's safe if rules observed

Marcel Ciolacu

The number of the Romanians that will go to vote for the local elections will be "significant", on Tuesday night said the leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu, at the private broadcaster Antena3.

He added that he expects the figures regarding the COVID-19 cases to be "rigged" in the following days and thus new highs to be reached.

"I'm certain there'll be a record of infections again. The rigging will continue to work. People are determined to go to the polls. We've been going through the country this time of the year and people want to go to the polls and people are going to vote, because it's "safe" if you follow those rules. I am firmly convinced that mayors, regardless of political colour, will properly organise this election and keep the necessary social distancing. (...) There has also been manipulation in Poland that 25 pct would come to vote, there were over 40 pct to cast their vote. There will be a significant number of Romanians, unexpectedly high, who will go to the polls," Ciolacu assesed.

The PSD leader asked Romanians to go to the polls and sanction by vote whatever they want.

