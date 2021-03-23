PSD's Ciolacu proposes France's model, to not miss historical chance of reforming and developing Romania

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, discussed on Monday with the French ambassador to Romania, Laurence Auer and said that Romania needs to take on France's model, "so that the National Resilience and Recovery Plan to be presented in Parliament", according to AGERPRES.

He specified that the discussion with the French diplomat sought the experience of this country regarding professionally accessing financial instruments which the EU member states have at their disposal for the post-pandemic economic recovery.

"I consider that Romania needs to take on France's model as well, so that the National Recovery and Resilience Plan be presented in Parliament. Returning to a normal life is an absolute priority, but it is crucial to look at what our European partners are doing on an economic plan in order to not miss a historical chance for developing and reforming Romania," Ciolacu wrote, on Facebook, on Monday.