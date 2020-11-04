PSD's Ciolacu reproaches Ciolos of rushing to comment on fake news, says PSD to win election, pick PM

Social Democratic Party (PSD) national chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday that Dacian Ciolos, co-chair of the Save Romania Union - Party of Freedom, Unity and Solidarity (URS-PLUS) alliance, rushed to comment on fake news, adding that what he said was the Social Democrats would win the election and pick the prime minister.

"Mr Ciolos, I see that you have rushed to comment on fake news... Don't worry! I said that PSD will win the election and pick the prime minister. That others were in a hurry to sell you the illusion of the office of the prime minister is something that is just about you," Ciolacu wrote in a Facebook post.Ciolos has ruled out the possibility of collaborating with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in reaction to a statement by PSD national leader Marcel Ciolacu that after this year's general election he will negotiate over a majority with other parties, less so with the National Liberal Party (PNL)."I understand that there are interpretations that Mr Ciolacu said that he does not exclude a vote in the future parliament for a government led by me. My answer is simple: I am not interested in the opinion of PSD and Mr Ciolacu, because we have no intention of collaborating politically with this party that has done so much harm to Romania. And, to be clear, we will not even need PSD," Ciolos says in a Facebook post.Ciolacu said on Wednesday that the Social Democrats will be in first place in this year's general election and will negotiate with the other parties, with the exception of PNL, to mount a majority in Parliament, if necessary."We will negotiate for mounting a majority. Why have we not made a governing programme? We have the necessary solutions to enter the government. We will see what the future Parliament will look like, which parties will hold MP seats and we will start up negotiations and discussions, less so with PNL," Ciolacu told news portal DC News.