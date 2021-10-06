PSD's Ciolacu: Suspending hospitalizations and surgeries for non-emergency patients, crime

Suspending hospitalizations and surgeries for patients who are not emergencies is a crime, Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday.

He is calling on the presidents of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, Anca Dragu and Ludovic Orban, respectively, to "urgently" convene a Parliament's leadership sitting so that "this aberrant decision made by Citu [former prime minister, ed.n.], in the last hours of his failed government".

"The effects will be dramatic and long-term: we are talking about the premeditated death sentence of thousands of Romanians. It has not been enough that, for a year and a half now, tens of thousands of chronic patients, especially those in the oncology area, did not have access to treatment and diagnosis. And the result was that 88 percent of cancer patients treated in Romania in 2019 died in one year. Now, they have virtually abolished the right to health of all Romanians, a right provided for in Constitution: Orban and Dragu, urgently convene the sitting of Parliament's leadership so that we can annul this aberrant decision made by Citu, in the last hours of his failed government," Ciolacu wrote on his Facebook page.

The head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, announced on Monday that an order will be issued according to which, for a period of 30 days, hospitalizations and surgeries will be suspended, as well as other treatments and medical investigations that do not represent emergencies and which can be rescheduled.

Raed Arafat said that due to SARS-CoV-2 infections, there is currently pressure on the emergency and health sectors.