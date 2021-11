Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu announced that on Tuesday he will submit his candidacy for Chamber of Deputies Speaker, given that a parliamentary majority has emerged.

"It is my understanding that Mr. Citu too will submit his candidacy for Senate President," Ciolacu told a press conference at the PSD headquarters.

He added that, together with the other members of the PSD leadership, he has decided to not enter the government at this moment.