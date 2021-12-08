 
     
PSD's Ciolacu wishes good luck to new German chancellor Olaf Scholz

Inquam Photos / George Calin
marcel ciolacu parlament

On Wednesday, PSD (Social Democratic Party) chair Marcel Ciolacu wished good luck to the new German chancellor, the Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, who took over in a short ceremony that took place in Berlin, agerpres reports.

"After 16 years, the Social Democrats have returned to the leadership of Germany. I wish Olaf Scholz and the SPD team all the best and count on our friendship to build a fruitful and constructive dialogue between Romania and Germany in the years to come, Ciolacu wrote on Twitter.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has appointed Scholz to the Bellevue Palace, after which the new chancellor will take the oath in the Bundestag.

stiripesurse.ro
