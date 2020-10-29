PSD's Grindeanu calling on Gov't to release 2021 budget blueprint as per public transparency requirements

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) renewed its call on the government, specifically on Finance Minister Florin Citu, to keep with public transparency and release next year's budget blueprint, PSD first Deputy Chairman Sorin Grindeanu declared on Thursday.

"We are calling on the government to release the budget as per public transparency requirements, because they seemingly didn't get it. We've seen through Mr. Citu's tactic of pretending he doesn't understand what we are saying. We didn't ask them to send it to Parliament to be voted on, we said we want it to enter the public transparency process. Let them look at what happened in 2016, because according to our information, they will increase taxes and fees, they will make people redundant and seal and agreement with the IMF - not that this agreement would be necessarily a bad thing - but I think the Romanians need to know what this is all about. So don't pretend that you don't understand, Mr. Orban and Mr. Citu, we want you to observe the law and release the budget blueprint, as per the principle of public transparency," Grindeanu said at the PSD headquarters.

He added that Premier Orban will be invited to Parliament, maybe as soon as next week, to present the situation of next year's budget, as other political forces also want transparency on the subject.