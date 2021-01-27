PSD's Rafila: We propose fund of 4bn lei to combat COVID-19 pandemic

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) proposes, in the alternative budget for 2021, the establishment of a fund of 4 billion lei to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the PSD deputy Alexandru Rafila announced on Wednesday.

"We tried to think of a healthcare financing in Romania so that sustainability is ensured, and what will happen in the next period, including from the point of view of the evolution of this pandemic, because it is unpredictable - you see this happening in entire Europe and all over the world - so Romania cannot be out of this evolution. Then we are trying to create the mechanisms by which the shocks that may continue to occur can be absorbed and people can still have equitable access to healthcare services", Rafila told the press conference in which PSD presented the "alternative" state budget for 2021.

According to him, the "alternative" budget includes a separate chapter for combating the COVID-19 pandemic of 4 billion lei, consisting of 2.5 billion lei from the national budget and 1.5 billion lei from European funds.According to him, the PSD proposes a budget for Healthcare of 61.8 billion lei and investments in the field of 1.2 billion euros, intended to assess the needs of medical services and to start the construction of 800 community healthcare centers."The proposal we have is to introduce the elements of compensation or gratuity, of course depending on the age category, not only for medicines, but also for the vaccine, because vaccines are an element of prevention that leads to lower costs for healthcare services in short or medium term," he said.