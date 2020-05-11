PSD's Simonis: From 15 May, no restrictions in Romania whatsoever

The leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) group of deputies, Alfred Simonis, maintained on Monday that after 15 May, in Romania, there will be no restrictions, because the Government sent to Parliament very late the draft law on the state of alert, and the document will not be able to be implemented immediately after the state of emergency, that expires on 14 May.

"We are facing an extremely serious situation. This incompetent Government has already announced for two weeks that the state of emergency will be lifted. It's true that they haven't found anything to put in place, they haven't done anything in this period, except filling their own companies' pockets. [Prime minister] Orban and his ministers have been arguing for two weeks about relaxing some measures, but Romanians don't know what will happen after 15 May. Today I heard the Prime Minister call that they have tabled a bill waiting to be passed by Parliament on Thursday, in an emergency procedure, so that it is promulgated on Friday by the President and published in the Official Gazette. I feel the need to tell the Prime Minister (...) that he has no basic knowledge of the Constitution. Article 84 of the Constitution states that after the adoption of the bill in the two houses of Parliament it takes two days to leave time for appeal to the Constitutional Court. After these two days, after the president promulgates, it takes three days to take effect after publication in the Official Gazette. This means that, practically, from 15 May we will no longer have any restrictions in Romania, because this Government, instead of taking time in advance to draft and table a bill to this effect, is wasting time on hiring waiters for hospital managers," Simonis said at the Palace of Parliament.

He added that the Government has consistently refused for the past two weeks to talk with Parliament.

"The fact that they are incompetent is extremely serious, the fact that they are also pretentious and do not try to communicate with those who are good at legislation is all the more serious. The government is also asking us to vote on this state of alert. We must first see if citizens' rights and freedoms are respected. We also need to see if acquisitions made from party clientele receive the green light again, as there are numerous examples of this, at rigged prices. The worst is the fact that after 15 May, due to the criminal incompetence of the government, the Romanians will be able to go out into the streets without restrictions and without knowing what they need to respect," he noted.