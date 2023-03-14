Public institutions, authorities count almost 1,279 million positions filled in January

The number of positions filled in public institutions in Romania, in January 2023, was 1,278,995, 307 more than in the previous month and 14,152 more than in January 2022, almost 64% of which were in the central public administration, according to data published on the website of the Finance Ministry (MF), consulted by AGERPRES on Tuesday.

Of the total 817,725 employees in central public administration, 602,407 worked in institutions financed entirely from the state budget (minus 156 employees compared to December 2022).

The highest number of occupied positions was in the Ministry of Education - 294,930 (294,748 in December 2022), the Ministry of Internal Affairs - 125,548 (125,668 in the previous month), the Ministry of National Defence - 73,387 (73,410 in December 2022), the Ministry of Finance - 24,779 (24,830 in December 2022) and the Ministry of Health - 18,236 (18,278 in the previous month).

According to the Finance Ministry, 8,225 posts were occupied in institutions financed entirely from the social insurance budget (minus 46 compared to the previous month), in those subsidized from the state budget and the unemployment insurance budget a number of 43,631 (minus 195), while in institutions financed entirely from own revenues there were 163,462 filled in positions (plus 533).

At the same time, 461,270 people were employed in local public administration in January (plus 171), of which 281,055 in institutions financed entirely from local budgets (minus 245) and 180,215 in institutions financed entirely or partly from own revenues (plus 416).