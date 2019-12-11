Public restroom employee, awarded by Alba Iulia authorities

The employee who takes care of the public restroom in central Alba Iulia, within which, in a well-defined space, there are medieval vestiges, considered at the time of its placing in service, a few years ago, the most expensive in the country in terms of the decoration costs, was awarded on Wednesday, for her involvement in the workplace, by the deputy mayor with duties of mayor of the municipality, Voicu Paul.

"The end of the year also brings moments when involvement and good deeds must be known and acknowledged. Today was such a day when the deputy mayor with the duties of mayor - Voicu Paul awarded the employee of the institution who understands that the workplace is the second home, who, through personal effort, modesty and dedication, contributes to the change of the city. It is about Mrs. Lenuta Varga, whose involvement we see only when we reach the public restroom in Cetate, whose maintenance she is in charge of. Exemplary cleaning, flowers, season's decorations are just some of the signs that Mrs. Lenuta Varga was at work and did something more than what is required by the job description," the City Hall of Alba Iulia informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

Lenuta Varga is employed as a caretaker of buildings in the leisure and public restroom department. She is a single parent and has four minor children in her care. She received a bouquet of flowers, a prize in money and gifts for her children, says the release.

The sanitary group that cost over 1.6 million lei, from European funds, has, besides the specific utilities of a public toilet, a huge hall, with benches located in the immediate vicinity of the room in which there are the medieval vestiges whose history is mentioned on an explanatory plaque. It is a stone masonry construction, which still partially retains a wall section in the form of the letter L. The building can be identified with the flour store, which appears marked, with the letter K, on the layout of Giovanni Morando Visconti, at 1711. The warehouse was attached to the protective wall that delimited the premises of the Princely Palace in the medieval period (16th - 17th centuries).

The sanitary group is in a high-traffic area during the tourist season, in the immediate vicinity of the Union Hall and the National Museum of the Union, as well as the statue of ruler Mihai Viteazul.