Publishers Humanitas, Polirom, Litera and Vellant - winners of Gaudeamus Book Fair awards

The winners of the 2023 Gaudeamus Radio Romania Book Fair were named on Sunday, with the Humanitas, Polirom and Litera publishing houses being rewarded with the Gaudeamus Trophies, while the Excellence Award went to Vellant Publishing House.

* The Gaudeamus public's choice awards went, in order, to publishing houses Humanitas (1st place), Litera (2nd place), and Polirom (3rd place).

* Ana Blandiana's memoir and diary book 'Mai mult ca trecutul/Past Perfect' put out by Humanitas was designated 'The Most Wanted Book' of the fair, and the Education Award went to the Publishing House of the Bucharest University of Economic Studies.

* The jury made of Ion Bogdan Lefter, Cristian Teodorescu and Cosmin Ciotlos bestowed the Excellence Award on the Vellant Publishing House in Bucharest "for the quality of its presence at the 2023 edition of the Gaudeamus Radio Romania Book Fair, for its long series of literature and art books with exquisite graphics, and for its highly attractive wheeled stall mounted at the fair. The award consists of the partial financing of an editorial project with RON 10,000.

* The recipients of the 'Antoaneta Ralian' Translation Award worth RON 1,300 decided by the jury made of Denisa Comanescu, Ion Bogdan Lefter and Bogdan Ghiu are as follows:

- for translation from a foreign language into Romanian - Alexandra Coliban, for her English rendition of Jonathan Frazen's novel Crossroads, published in 2023 by Polirom, a sophisticated family saga, a riveting psychological piece of writing;

- for translation from Romanian into a foreign language - Serban Foarta, for his bilingual volume of poems Schlimmericks, put out by the Publishing House of the West University of Timisoara, written/self-translated in German and self-translated back into Romanian, in an approach typical of his ludic personality.

The Miss Reading Award offered by Avon Cosmetics Romania went to Teodora Ioana Pavel, a student at the Gheorghe Airinei Technical Post and Telecommunications College.

The Gaudeamus Radio Romania Book Fair is a cultural project sponsored by the Culture Ministry.