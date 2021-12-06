 
     
Rafila to attend EU health ministers' meeting on Omicron detection, control

gov.ro
Alexandru Rafila

Romania's Health Minister Alexandru Rafila will participate on Tuesday in a meeting in Brussels on the coordination of European measures in order to detect and control the spread of the new Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, and EU-wide acquisition of COVID-19 therapies.

According to a report from the Ministry of Health, the meeting was convened to discuss the current epidemiological context.

"European Union's health ministers will also exchange views on the need to set up a specialist service inside the European Commission to ensure medical emergency responses," according to the ministry.

