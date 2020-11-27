Red Cross campaign - 1,300 families facing difficulties to receive food for Christmas

The Red Cross has started a campaign on Friday in which 1,300 families facing difficulties will receive basic food before Christmas.

According to a press release of the organization, sent to AGERPRES, the "Box with Joy", which contains not so easily perishable foods, will be distributed by Red Cross volunteers until December 15 to needy families in 26 counties: Alba, Arad, Bacau, Bihor, Bistrita-Nasaud, Braila, Buzau, Cluj, Covasna, Galati, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Ialomita, Ilfov, Maramures, Mehedinti, Olt, Salaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Teleorman, Tulcea, Valcea, Vaslui and Vrancea.

Each package contains flour, cornmeal, oil, rice, broth, semolina, pasta, canned meat, sachet, UHT milk, biscuits, canned fruit, which provide the basic necessities for a family of three, for two weeks."Families in vulnerable communities, and so hard hit by material deprivation, are going through the most difficult times because of this pandemic. These families are increasingly struggling with poverty, and providing daily food has become the biggest challenge for them," said Ioan Silviu Lefter, general manager of the Romanian Red Cross."Box with Joy" is a new humanitarian campaign carried out by the Romanian Red Cross and Carrefour Romania, with the support of Green PC Ambalaje.