Regina Maria frigate completes new international mission under NATO flag

The Regina Maria F-222 frigate, with an IAR-330 Puma Naval helicopter on board, returned on Thursday to the Constanta Military Port at the end of an international mission within NATO SNMG -2 Standing NATO Maritime Group Two.

According to the Chief of Romanian Navy Staff (SMFN), the Romanian ship carried out, July 9-29, military operations and training activities under combat scenarios in various Black Sea environments of action - sea, underwater and air - at NATO standards, as part of NATO SNMG-2 group.

At the end of the approximately 3,500 miles travelled in the Pontic Basin under the NATO flag, the ship's crew, consisting of 240 soldiers and commanded by Commander Victor Durea, reported "Mission accomplished!" to Deputy Fleet Commander, Fleet Rear Admiral Ion Condur and Commander of 56th Frigate Fleet Fleet Rear Admiral Valentin Iacoblev.

By joining the efforts of the NATO Maritime Command to ensure the maritime security of the alliance, the Romanian Navy contributes to increased stability in the area of responsibility in the western parts of the Black Sea.