Remote adoptation of stray dog from Slatina shelter - 1,300 lei per month

Anyone who wants to remotely adopt a stray dog from the Slatina shelter needs to pay almost 1,300 lei per month, while the cost for a dog's upkeep is 43.10 lei per day, according to a decision of the Local Council of Slatina, adopted Tuesday.

According to the mentioned document, the public service of managing stray dogs set the expenses to 1,292.30 lei per month, for the upkeep of stray dogs that are adopted remotely.The decision of the local council invokes that, according to the legislation in place, people who remotely adopt stray dogs fully pay for the upkeep of the dogs, such as dry food, personnel costs, utilities, material expenses, as well as sanitary supplies.When the price was established it was taken into consideration that the total cost of salaries goes up to 200,000 lei, to which utilities roughly add 3,750 lei, as well as the dogs' food. It was estimated that for each dog the food cost is 0.75 lei per day and 22 lei per month. The shelter's capacity is of 160 dogs.According to the head of the specialized stray dogs management services, Bogdan Apostoliceanu, there are currently only two dogs that were adopted remotely. Since the beginning of the year five dogs were remotely adopted and last year there were ten, but some of the dogs were taken from the shelter by the ones who paid the contracts for remote adoption.