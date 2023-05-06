REPER Party to elect its central leadership structures on Saturday

The REPER Party - Renewing Romania's European Project - is holding on Saturday its General Assembly meeting that will elect the formation's leaders and central leadership structures.

The event which will take place at the Palace of Parliament will also include the debate "Why we need more Europe - Ten pro-European benchmarks for Romania"; the launch of the REPER Manifesto for Youth and of the REPER Gender Equality Manifesto - "Romania for Women"; the launch of the Landmarks for Democracy Institute (IRD).

The General Assembly, which sees the in-person and online participation of over 500 members from the country and the diaspora, elects the party's co-chairs, as well as the members of the National Bureau, the National Censors Committee and the National Arbitration Commission.

The candidates running for the leadership of the REPER Party are the current Co-Chairpersons Ramona Strugariu and Dragos Pislaru, who are also co-founders of the political organization, alongside MEPs Dacian Ciolos, Dragos Tudorache and Alin Mituta.

The REPER General Assembly will also elect nine regional representatives, one for each region, by the exclusive vote of the members from Bucharest-Ilfov; the South-Muntenia Region; the South-East Region; the North-East Region; the North-West Region; the Center Region; the West Region; the South-West Region; and the diaspora

For the national representation, 12 members will be elected in two separate competitions, one for six women-only seats in the National Bureau, and another one for six membership positions reserved for men. Of the new elects, at least one female and one male member shall come from the REPER Youth Organization. AGERPRES