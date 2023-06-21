Republic of Moldova must benefit from opening of negotiations in accession process (Senate chair Ciuca).

The president of the Romanian Senate, Nicolae Ciuca, said on Wednesday in Chisinau that he hopes that the Republic of Moldova will receive a decision to start the accession negotiations to the European Union, describing the approach of the neighbouring country as "a beautiful dream, which will become reality as soon as possible".

Nicolae Ciuca is in Chisinau, together with prime minister Marcel Ciolacu. Nicolae Ciuca held a joint press statement with the president of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Grosu, told Agerpres.

"It is absolutely necessary for the Republic of Moldova to benefit from this decision, because, practically, it represents nothing other than the entry into a coherence of the accession process," Ciuca pointed out.

He also mentioned Romania's support in this endeavour of the neighboring country.

"I very much hope that through the measures, through the support that was granted, everything that the Republic of Moldova documented at the Commission will lead to a positive decision for the opening of negotiations in the accession process," Ciuca said.

He stressed the scenario in which from December there will be a political decision at the level of the European Council for the opening of the EU accession negotiation process of the Republic of Moldova.

The official spoke, from Romania's perspective, about the benefits of being an EU country.

"Starting from 2007, throughout this period of time, Romania has benefited from financial support consisting of approximately 54 billion euros," said he.

Moreover, Ciuca showed that last year the degree of absorption of European funds was 11.3 billion euros.

"Because we know what are the problems created by the grain transit from Ukraine, in order to ensure export (...) it was possible to ensure stability and take measures through measures, at the level of the European Commission and at the governmental level, so that the farmers in the border countries do not suffer from these effects," he added, mentioning the regional security situation.

In the field of agriculture, added Ciuca, "annually, in Romania, the support from European funds for Romanian farmers amounts to approximately 2.2 billion euros".

For his part, Igor Grosu spoke of "the unconditional support of Romania" in his country's European path.

"The moment will come very soon when the two Romanian states will find themselves in the European Union, let me be sure of this," Grosu pointed out.