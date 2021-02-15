Request for Ombudsperson's removal from office, TVR and SRR reports on Standing Bureaus' agenda

Chamber of Deputies Speaker Ludovic Orban announced that the agenda of the Standing Bureaus' joint meeting on Tuesday will include, among others, the request for the Ombudsperson's removal from office and the rejection of the activity reports of the Public Television and Radio Broadcasters TVR and SRR, respectively.

Orban added that the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies will be called in a joint meeting on Wednesday to decide on the establishment of the joint standing committees, as well as of the Parliament delegations to various international organizations.

"The joint meeting of the Standing Bureaus preceding the plenary sitting will also consider other important points, such as the request for the Ombudsperson's removal from office and the respective institution's activity report. We also discussed within the coalition introducing on the agenda the rejection of the activity reports submitted by the management of the Romanian Public Television Broadcaster and of the Public Radio Broadcaster. There are several legislative drafts regarding the amendment of the law on the MPs statutes submitted by the National Liberal Party and the Save Romania Union, and I understand that there is also a proposal from the opposition regarding the lawmakers' special pensions. Certain points will be added to the agenda, which should have been solved in the past legislature," Orban said at the House of Parliament.

He added that there is also an agreement within the ruling coalition to set up an electoral code committee.