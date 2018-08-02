Retail trade turnover, up 6.5 percent during first 6 months (raw series)

The turnover from retail trade (except for trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles) went up, during the first 6 months of this year, as raw series, by 6.5 percent, due to increasing sales of non-food products (+7.4 percent), to sales of food products, beverages and tobacco (+7 percent) and the retail trade of automotive fuel in specialised stores (+4.4 percent).

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics, as series adjusted for working days and seasonality, January to June 2018, in comparison with the similar period of 2017, the retail trade turnover registered a 7.5 percent growth due to the increase in the sales of non-food products (+8.9 percent), sales of food, beverage and tobacco items (+7.4 percent) and retail trade of automotive fuel in specialised stores (+5.3 percent).