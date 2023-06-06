Retail trade volume in Romania advances 3.4pct first four months into 2023.

Retail trade volume, except trade of motor vehicles and motorcycles, increased in Romania in the first four months of 2023, y-o-y, by 3.4% unadjusted and by 3.1% adjusted for working days and seasonality, show data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Tuesday, told Agerpres.

Official statistics reveal that rising volumes between January 1 and April 30, 2023 were recorded in retail sale of food products, beverages and tobacco (+5.7%) and non-food products (+4 %). In contrast, retail sale of automotive fuel in specialised stores decreased by 2.1%.

When adjusted for working days and seasonality, the overall increase was 3.1 % on increases in the retail sale of food products, beverages and tobacco (+4.7%) and non-food products (+3.7%). In contrast, retail sale of automotive fuel in specialised stores decreased by 1.3%.

The unadjusted April 2023 retail trade volumes, except trade of motor vehicles and motorcycles, decreased as a whole by 5.2% on a monthly basis, on decreases in the retail sale trade of automotive fuel in specialised stores (-6.8%), sale of food products, beverages and tobacco (-6.1%) and sale of non-food products (-3.8%).

When adjusted for working days and seasonality, the decrease was 3.7%, due to decreases in the retail sale of automotive fuel in specialised stores (-6.4%), sale of non-food products (-2.8%) and sale of food products, beverages and tobacco (- 2.4%).

Y-o-y, the unadjusted April 2023 retail trade volume, except trade of motor vehicles and motorcycles, decreased by 1.6% overall due to decreases in retail sale of automotive fuel in specialised stores (-7.6%) and sale of non-food products (-1.3%). In contrast, sale of food products, beverages and tobacco increased by 1.5%.

When adjusted for working days and seasonality, it declined overall by 1.5% on decreases in the retail sale of automotive fuel in specialised stores (-5.1%) and non-food products (-0.3%). In contrast, sale of food products, beverages and tobacco increased by 1.1%.