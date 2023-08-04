Retail trade volume in Romania advances 3pct in H1 2023

Retail trade volume, except trade of motor vehicles and motorcycles, increased in Romania in H1 2023, y-o-y, by 3% unadjusted and by 2.9% adjusted for working days and seasonality, show data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Friday, told Agerpres.

Official statistics reveal that rising volumes between January 1 and June 30, 2023 were recorded in retail sale of food products, beverages and tobacco (+4.4%) and non-food products (+4.2 %). In contrast, retail sale of automotive fuel in specialised stores decreased by 1.8%.

When adjusted for working days and seasonality, the overall annual increase was the result of increases in the retail sale of food products, beverages and tobacco (+3.6%) and non-food products (+3.9%). In contrast, retail sale of automotive fuel in specialised stores decreased by 1%.

The unadjusted June 2023 retail trade volumes, except trade of motor vehicles and motorcycles, decreased overall by 2.8% on a monthly basis, on decreases in the retail sale trade of automotive fuel in specialised stores (-3.6%), sale of non-food products (-3.5%) and sale of food products, beverages and tobacco (-1.3%).

When adjusted for working days and seasonality, the decrease was 1.9%, on decreases in the retail sale of automotive fuel in specialised stores (-3.6%), sale of non-food products (-2.2%), and sale of food products, beverages and tobacco (-0.8%).

Y-o-y, the unadjusted May 2023 retail trade volume, except trade of motor vehicles and motorcycles, increased by 1.5% overall on increases in retail sale of non-food products (+4.5%), sale of food products, beverages and tobacco (.+1.3%). Retail sale of automotive fuel in specialised stores decreased by 3.7%.

When adjusted for working days and seasonality, it advanced overall by 2% on increases in the retail sale of non-food products (+5.0%), and the sale of food products, beverages and tobacco (+1.7%). Retail sale of automotive fuel in specialised stores decreased by 2.7%.