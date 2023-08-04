 
     
Retail trade volume in Romania advances 3pct in H1 2023

comert cumparaturi carucior supermarket magazin

Retail trade volume in Romania advances 3pct in H1 2023

Retail trade volume, except trade of motor vehicles and motorcycles, increased in Romania in H1 2023, y-o-y, by 3% unadjusted and by 2.9% adjusted for working days and seasonality, show data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Friday, told Agerpres.

Official statistics reveal that rising volumes between January 1 and June 30, 2023 were recorded in retail sale of food products, beverages and tobacco (+4.4%) and non-food products (+4.2 %). In contrast, retail sale of automotive fuel in specialised stores decreased by 1.8%.

When adjusted for working days and seasonality, the overall annual increase was the result of increases in the retail sale of food products, beverages and tobacco (+3.6%) and non-food products (+3.9%). In contrast, retail sale of automotive fuel in specialised stores decreased by 1%.

The unadjusted June 2023 retail trade volumes, except trade of motor vehicles and motorcycles, decreased overall by 2.8% on a monthly basis, on decreases in the retail sale trade of automotive fuel in specialised stores (-3.6%), sale of non-food products (-3.5%) and sale of food products, beverages and tobacco (-1.3%).

When adjusted for working days and seasonality, the decrease was 1.9%, on decreases in the retail sale of automotive fuel in specialised stores (-3.6%), sale of non-food products (-2.2%), and sale of food products, beverages and tobacco (-0.8%).

Y-o-y, the unadjusted May 2023 retail trade volume, except trade of motor vehicles and motorcycles, increased by 1.5% overall on increases in retail sale of non-food products (+4.5%), sale of food products, beverages and tobacco (.+1.3%). Retail sale of automotive fuel in specialised stores decreased by 3.7%.

When adjusted for working days and seasonality, it advanced overall by 2% on increases in the retail sale of non-food products (+5.0%), and the sale of food products, beverages and tobacco (+1.7%). Retail sale of automotive fuel in specialised stores decreased by 2.7%.

