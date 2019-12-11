The Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in London and the Romanian Embassy in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, is organizing on Thursday, together with Romanian National News Agency AGERPRES, a special event marking 30 years since the Revolution of 1989. The event consists of the presentation of the photography exhibition "Apertures of a Revolution" and the screening of the documentary film titled "After the Revolution", directed by Laurentiu Calciu.

The photography exhibition comprises images from the photographic archive of AGERPRES, which illustrate the Revolution of December 1989, taken by the photographers of the National News Agency (Sorin Lupsa, Constantin Duma, Ovidiu Bogdan, Viorel Lazarescu), according to a press release issued by the ICR.

"After the Revolution" is a documentary about the events that followed the Revolution of December 1989. Filmed on the streets of Bucharest, in an observational style, the film follows the furious debates that took place on the street at that time, as well as the fight for power between Ion Iliescu, which took over the leadership of the country following the fall of Nicolae Ceausescu, and Ion Ratiu, who spent the better part of his life in exile in London.

The screening will be followed by a debate to be attended by director Laurentiu Calciu.

Laurentiu Calciu studied mathematics at the University of Bucharest and documentary film at the National Film and Television School in the UK. He has filmed documentaries in Romania, Great Britain, Greece and the former Yugoslavia. His film 'The Land is Waiting' obtained several prizes at international documentary film festivals.

In an attempt to bring an inside perspective on the crucial events that took place 30 years ago and the reverberating effect that they had, ICR London presents the "Romania: Legacy of Courage '89-'19" season, which brings forth extraordinary stories and personalities that shaped our recent history and profoundly transformed Romanian society.