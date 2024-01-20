Right Force's Orban rules out collaboration with PNL

National leader of the Right Force Ludovic Orban said on Saturday that he rules out any possible collaboration with the National Liberal Party (PNL), calling the liberals the vassals of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), told Agerpres.

"PNL? It's in alliance with PSD, not to say that they are PSD vassals. Regarding running in the elections, we are the alternative to the incumbent government. You can't talk about a collaboration with someone who is in bed with the enemy (... ).Together they voted for all the increases in taxes and fees, together they supported the growth of the bureaucracy, the establishment of new ministries, agencies, the employment of 50,000 additional public employees in other places than where needed, that is, they did not hire at hospitals, in schools," Orban said in Targoviste.

He also mentioned the United Right Alliance made up of the Right Force, the Save Romania Union (USR) and the People's Movement Party (PMP), and said that there will be joint lists in the election to the European Parliament.

"Obviously, we have built this alliance to defeat PSD, which is our goal. But to achieve the goal, even if not in the first phase, at the European Parliament, because there is a short time (...), for the general and presidential elections, clearly, we set ourselves the goal of beating PSD," said Orban.

Regarding the recent hauliers' and farmers' protests, Orban called them "a cry of desperation".

"It is not a standard form of protest, organised by representative associative organisations, but it is simply a cry of desperation. Both in the haulage market and in terms of the activity of farmers, there is a major risk that many companies, very many business operators, end up having to sustain big losses."

In Targoviste on Saturday, Orban attended the local county election conference of the Dambovita chapter, where the incumbent coordinator of the Dambovita Right Force, lawmaker Gabriel Plaiasu is running for chairman.