Road traffic on Transfagarasan opening Wednesday.

Road traffic on the Transfagarsan (DN 7C), between Piscu Negru and Balea Cascada Cabin, reopens on Wednesday, starting at 8:00, for all categories of vehicles, informs the National Road Infrastructure Management Company (CNAIR), told Agerpres.

Traffic will be allowed only during the day, between 7:00 and 21:00, and in case of adverse weather conditions the road will be temporarily closed until the weather allows the reopening of the road in safe conditions, the source said.

"We also recommend you to drive carefully, especially considering that this year there has been an increase in the number of bears moving and even standing on the roadside. In order to avoid unwanted events it is very important not to try to feed bears, even if you are in the vehicle, and not to make gestures that could trigger aggressive reactions from them," the press release says.