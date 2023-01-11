Road traffic taking place under rainy conditions in most regions, Black Sea ports, closed

Road traffic is taking place under rainy conditions on Wednesday morning in the counties under Code Yellow and Orange warnings of rainfall, as well as in most areas of the country, informs the Infotrafic Center of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police.

For the time being, there are no road events or adverse weather conditions that would impose traffic restrictions on motorways or national roads.

It is snowing on the high mountain roads of the counties of Dambovita, Gorj, Sibiu, Valcea and Vrancea, and the authorities have intervened both with snow removal equipment and with anti-skid material, without any particular problems, the source announces.

All ports at the Black Sea are closed, both for sea and river transport, due to the strong wind.AGERPRES