Robert Powell, the lead actor in 'Jesus of Nazareth' feature film, guest at 'George Enescu' Festival

Robert Powell, the actor who played Jesus in the famous feature film "Jesus of Nazareth" will be playing Claude Debussy at the "George Enescu" International Festival on September 3, at the Thalia Hall in Sibiu, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES.

"Robert Powell, the actor who played Jesus in the famous film "Jesus of Nazareth," is part of the impressive cast of "Claude Debussy's Passionate Life" show, alongside actress Rohan McCullough, known for her numerous castings in films, series and plays, and musicians Clive Conway on flute and Christine Croshaw on piano. Robert Powell will play one of the most fascinating celebrities in the history of music, Claude Debussy, while Rohan McCullough joins to portray the unhappy women who have been enchanted by this bizarre and complex man. Throughout the drama, there will play Debussy's music, which has shocked since its appearance through its sensuality and bold harmonic language. The unique show can be watched in Sibiu on September 3, at the Thalia Hall," reads a press release of the organizers.

Tickets and season tickets can be purchased starting on Friday, both online, on the Iabilet.ro platform, and from the network of partner stores, at a preferential price. The pre-sales period ends on August 6th, Agerpres informs.